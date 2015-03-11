MOSCOW, March 11 Russia's biggest gold producer Polyus Gold may launch a processing plant at its flagship Natalka project in less than two years, officials of the Magadan region, where the deposit is based, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Polyus is reviewing its operating plan for the challenging and costly project to develop one of the world's largest untapped deposits in Russia's far east, in which it invested $1.2 billion before the gold price decline and rouble slump.

According to the preliminary plan, the mill at the deposit may be launched in late 2016 or early 2017, Magadan officials said Pavel Grachev, Polyus chief executive, had told them. The final plan will be ready by mid-2015.

Polyus, controlled by businessman Suleiman Kerimov and his partners, confirmed the information.

Natalka had been expected to add 0.5 million ounces of gold, or 30 percent, to Polyus' current operations after the launch, before the company put the project on hold in November to review its reserves.

The review showed the deposit had proven and probable gold reserves of 16.2 million ounces, down 49 percent from an estimate in 2011. However, Polyus has said it is sticking with the project and is seeking partners for it. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Diana Asonova; Editing by David Evans)