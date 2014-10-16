MOSCOW Oct 16 Russia's top gold miner Polyus Gold said on Thursday its gold production rose 5 percent year-on-year, to 492,000 ounces, during the third quarter of the year.

Sales during the quarter reached $603 million, up from $527 million in the previous quarter.

Polyus said it was on track to produce between 1.58 million and 1.65 million ounces this year, its previous 2014 guidance, with production coming closer to the upper end of the range. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)