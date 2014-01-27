MOSCOW Jan 27 Russia may impose a temporary limit on pork imports from the European Union due to an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Lithuania, Russia's Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) said on Monday.

The restrictions may also be extended to all pork products and hogs imports and may be imposed by Russia's partners in the regional Customs Union, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

"The decision has not been made yet. We continue consultations," Alexei Alekseenko, spokesman for VPSS, told Reuters.

There is no cure for the ASF virus, which is most common at small farms and is spread partly by wild boar. It is considered harmless to humans.

Russia imported a total of 1.1 million tonnes of red meat worth $4.5 billion in January-November 2013, according to official customs data. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Mark Potter)