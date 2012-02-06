MOSCOW Feb 6 Russia's top oil official has written to the prime minister asking the state to transfer its remaining stake in a major oil outlet to state oil company Rosneft, setting up a fight for the stake between powerful industry players.

The letter could set Rosneft on a collision course with one of Russia's biggest investors in port infrastructure, the Summa Group, which - together with oil export monopoly Transneft - owns most of Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP).

If Rosneft took over the state's shares in NCSP, the government would effectively assume control of the port. NSCP, on the Black Sea, handles about 25 percent of Russia's crude oil exports and operates its largest grain terminal.

Summa's chairman, Ziyavuddin Magomedov, told reporters last week that the group, which also has assets in construction and participated in the rebuilding of Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre, was looking into the grain and crude oil trade.

Magomedov, in a separate interview with Vedomosti published on Monday, said he could be interested in the state's stake.

"That depends on the terms of the sale, first of all the price," Magomedov told the newspaper. "Plus there are various models of privatisation -- for example, a secondary share offer is under discussion."

A source who saw the letter told Reuters that Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, who opposes plans to privatise state assets, wrote to Vladimir Putin last week to propose that Rosneft take over the government's 20 percent state stake in NCSP.

He also proposed it take up an additional 5 percent owned by the state rail monopoly.

Sechin is among the most influential opponents of plans to privatise government firms, which are slated to be sold off whole or in parts under a plan to raise $200 billion for the budget over the next five years.

Vedomosti newspaper said state-controlled Transneft could have bid for the stake in partnership with Summa. A Transneft spokesman declined to comment on the letter, saying it reflected the position of its owner, the government.

Rosneft and NCSP officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Melissa Akin, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jodie Ginsberg)