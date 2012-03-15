MOSCOW, March 15 Russian oil company Surgutneftegaz tendered to sell a 100,000 tonne cargo of Urals crude oil for lifting next week from a much-delayed new crude oil terminal at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga, where landslides demolished the quay late last year.

The lifting dates were March 21-22.

It is the second sell tender issued by Surgutneftegaz for an Ust-Luga cargo. The previous one was issued and quickly rescinded in February. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)