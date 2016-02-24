LONDON Feb 24 Saint Petersburg's new deepwater
port aims to become Russia's major hub for cargo and container
shipping, despite an industry slump and the impact of Western
sanctions on the country, officials involved said on Wednesday.
Russia's economy has been hit by falling oil prices and
Western sanctions, which have also battered the rouble.
Port Bronka, which is located in the Gulf of Finland, has
been developed to boost trade and also be able to take bigger
ships than Saint Petersburg's historical port, which is located
closer to the main city.
"In the long-term we are very positive about the Russian
market," said Stefan Wilkens, general manager of Bronka's
container terminal.
"Russia still has a low containerisation level," he told a
news conference in London.
At 28 TEUs (20 foot equivalent units) per capita, Russia is
among the lowest users of containerized trade, Wilkens said,
adding this compared data showing 97 TEUs per capita globally
and 122 TEUs in Europe.
The global container market, which ships retail goods from
iPhones to designer clothes and food products, has been hit by a
slowdown in demand for goods from Asia.
Cargo shipping - including industrial goods such as coal -
is also reeling from softer Chinese imports and too many ships
available for hire.
The world's number three line, France's CMA CGM, became the
first international group to start calls to Bronka in January
and officials said more firms were expected to follow.
Port officials said Bronka represented the "fastest way" to
reach Moscow and consumer markets there, with better road
connections. They said the first direct cargoes to be sent by
rail from the port to Moscow were set to go live in March.
Dmitry Mikhalchenko, chief executive of Fenix LLC, Bronka
port's owner and operator, acknowledged sanctions on Russia "are
not having a positive impact".
Alexey Shukletsov, Fenix's executive director, told the
conference Bronka, which cost over $400 million to develop and
also includes cargo ship facilities, was targeting 80 million
tonnes of volume and 1.5 million TEUs annually in the future,
with initial trade pegged at 3.8 million tonnes and 350,000 TEUs
annually.
Shukletsov said it hoped to benefit from CMA CGM's
preliminary agreement last month with Iran's top container and
cargo line IRISL, which could also potentially boost trade flows
with Bronka.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)