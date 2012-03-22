* State group InterRao seeking foreign acquisitions
* Shares are down 11.7 pct in 2012; sector up 13.5 pct
* Minority shareholders do not feel deals will add value
* Government hopes strategy will help modernise Russia
By John Bowker
MOSCOW, March 22 The Russian government's
pursuit of power generation assets abroad is frustrating
investors who believe their interests would be better served by
the state developing its own under-funded electricity sector.
InterRao, an $11 billion holding company for a
myriad of state power assets, has said it is eyeing acquisitions
in Germany, Italy and other markets in a bid to have 25 percent
of what it owns outside Russia by 2015, bringing new
technologies to Russia and boosting its international profile
along the way.
A director's comments that it is in talks with indebted
German utility RWE about buying some of its units were
received badly by the market, which has since spurned the stock
in protest at its lack of domestic focus.
Its shares are down 11.7 percent in the year to date, while
the MICEX power industry index is up 13.5 percent amid
a strong run for Russian equities.
"I understand that InterRao management has been tasked (by
the government) to proceed with global expansion. I think some
of the share price underperformance could be attributed to
this," said Dmitry Mikhailov, manager of Renaissance Asset
Managers' Russian Power Utilities Fund.
"An expansion policy is not always regarded well by minority
shareholders ... it is not clear how a Russian company can
improve the efficiency of assets such as, for example, windmills
in Finland," he added.
The push overseas has been led by Russia's deputy prime
minister and energy tsar, Igor Sechin, who chaired InterRao
until ministers were forced out of state company boardrooms by
President Dmitry Medvedev last year.
A second Russian power investor said Sechin's hands-on
involvement had put off investors who believed he would put
political ambitions above the generation of shareholder value
and Western corporate governance.
"InterRao has been very aggressive in its growth strategy
... The way it achieved that (growth) is not necessarily in full
compliance with best corporate governance standards," said
Sergey Ezimov, portfolio manager of Wermuth Asset Management's
Go East For Value utilities fund.
"It has a close relationship with the government -- it is
one of Sechin's pet companies -- and therefore at times enjoys
preferential treatment," he added.
Sechin's role in any future government after Vladimir Putin
resumes his presidential duties in May is one of the burning
issues for foreign investors looking for signs that Russia will
pursue a reformist agenda.
SPARKLE IN THEIR PROFIT
A spokesman for InterRao confirmed the group is seeking
generation assets and joint ventures in mainland Europe, and
also has its eye on Asia and South America.
The strategy may have failed to strike a chord with minority
shareholders, but is in line with government ambitions to
modernise Russia's economy and cut dependence on oil and gas.
"There are two benefits for the state - one, that InterRao
will act as an importer of foreign technologies in the sector,
helping to modernise the Russian economy, and two, that it will
build closer economic ties with neighbouring countries," said
Renaissance Asset Managers' Mikhailov.
InterRao was effectively created last May when, as a power
trading group chaired by Sechin, it was selected to become the
home of state electricity assets that had not been sold during
the first wave of privatisation last decade.
The group controls two major Russian power companies, OGK-1
and OGK-3, but the duo lag foreign-owned
industry leaders Enel OGK-5 and E.ON Russia
in terms of both profitability and the fulfillment of capital
expenditure obligations.
Russian generators must contribute to the $500 billion cost
of renewing the country's Soviet-era power sector, troubled by
power cuts and fatal accidents, before they can let shareholders
benefit from expected rising domestic demand and electricity
tariffs by hiking dividends.
Russian electricity demand is anticipated to rise with
economic growth, and household electricity tariffs are widely
expected to be hiked after Putin secured a return to the
presidency in a March 4 election.
"If they carry on looking overseas they cannot expect
analysts to come out with raging buys, as that is not going to
raise the share price. Profits and dividend will. It's very
simple ... developing its Russian assets is the key to ramping
up the share price," said Derek Weaving, utilities analyst at
Renaissance Capital.
"E.ON and Enel see Russia as the sparkle in their profit and
loss line. International expansion (for InterRao) only makes
sense in terms of prestige," Weaving said.
TOO AGGRESSIVE
Investors' low opinion of InterRao has been highlighted by a
plan to absorb its own majority-owned power firms OGK-1 and
OGK-3, offering minor shareholders InterRao stock or cash in
return.
The move has caused a dilemma for some OGK investors, who
are unsure whether they want to own InterRao shares, even though
the conversion rate has been received positively by the market.
"The management team are pretty aggressive and we don't
always agree with what they are doing with their daughter
companies," said Wermuth's Ezimov, a holder of OGK-1 stock.
"It's difficult for me to believe that these guys can
successfully manage assets in countries like Germany," he added.
"I don't think foreign expansion is a good strategy."
($1 = 29.2075 Russian roubles)
(Writing by John Bowker, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Helen
Massy-Beresford)