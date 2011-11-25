MOSCOW Nov 25 Russia will decrease Urals oil supplies from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in the whole of December, while shipments via the Black see port of Novorossiisk will increase in the first half of the month, a preliminary export schedule showed on Friday.

Urals URL-NWE-E exports from Primorsk are seen at 6.1 million tonnes in December, down from 6.3 million tonnes in the preceding month.

Urals crude supplies from Novorossiisk in the first 14 days of December are set to rise to 1.57 million tonnes compared to 1.405 million tonnes in the corresponding period in November.

Traders said earlier this month that Russia's December crude oil export was subjected to a gradually shift from Primorsk to other Baltic ports and to Novorossiisk on the Black Sea.

Full-month exports from Primorsk were earlier seen at 5.8 million tonnes and at 3.7 million tonnes from Novorossiisk. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)