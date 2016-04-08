Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
MOSCOW, April 8 The head of Russia's Bashkortostan republic, Rustem Khamitov, told Reuters on Friday that his republic did not plan to sell its stake in oil firm Bashneft as part of a government privatisation programme. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.