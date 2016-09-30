SOCHI, Russia, Sept 30 Russia has decided to reopen the privatisation of mid-size oil firm Bashneft and will not stop the country's largest crude company Rosneft from taking part in the sale, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Friday.

Shuvalov, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a business forum in the Russian Black Sea Resort of Sochi, said that the government may sign a decree on how to sell the Bashneft stake.

"Rosneft will not be limited from participating," Shuvalov said.

The government unexpectedly shelved the sale of a 50.8-percent stake in Bashneft in August. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly)