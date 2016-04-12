MOSCOW, April 12 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an order on Tuesday removing Olga Dergunova from the posts of head of the Federal Agency for the Management of State Property and deputy economy minister.

The order, published on the Russian government's website, said Dergunova was removed as she was moving to another position, without elaborating. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)