MOSCOW, March 13 The Russian government has asked state investment bank VTB Capital to organise the sale of a majority stake in Vanino Seaport and a 25.1 percent shareholding in power producer TGK-5, VTB said on Tuesday.

Russia is in the early stages of a multi-billion dollar privatisation plan aimed at raising cash and improving the operational efficiency of state companies. (Reporting By John Bowker and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)