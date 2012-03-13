* VTB Capital asked to organise privatisations
* State will sell 55 pct of Vanino, 25 pct of TGK-5
By John Bowker
MOSCOW, March 13 The Russian government is
preparing to sell stakes in an Eastern port and an electricity
producer, in an early sign newly elected president Vladimir
Putin will attempt to reignite a stalled privatisation program.
State investment bank VTB Capital said on Tuesday it had
been told to organise the sale of a 55 percent stake in Vanino
Seaport and a 25.1 percent shareholding in TGK-5
, a power producer controlled by the billionaire Viktor
Vekselberg.
Both companies are on a long list of assets the government
wants to privatise by the end of 2013, VTB Capital said. Russia
is in the early stages of a multi-billion dollar privatisation
plan aimed at raising cash to plug the budget deficit, attract
foreign investment and improve operations and the efficiency of
state companies.
The programme has got off to a sluggish start, with a
secondary share placement (SPO) of a 10 percent stake in VTB
bank the only significant completed deal.
An SPO of Sberbank and a possible initial public
offering of shipping monopoly Sovcomflot were postponed last
year amid weak market conditions.
Analysts have said a transparent, active privatisation
programme would show that Putin was committed to a reformist
agenda, that could help address a level of opposition
unprecedented in his 12-year rule.
Vanino, located on Russia's far east coast, is one of
several ports vital for the export of Russian coal and metals,
the lifeblood of the economy. It is valued at $142 million,
according to Reuters data.
"Vanino Commercial Sea Port is a strategically important
asset of the federal government. Its privatization will increase
the operating efficiency of the port and have a positive impact
both on the performance of the company, and on the regional
economy as a whole," VTB Capital CEO Alexey Yakovitsky said in a
statement.
TGK-5, valued at $281.5 million, is part of Vekselberg's
Integrated Energy Systems utilities holding group. His
investment vehicle Renova has been in talks to merge the
division with Gazprom's utility assets, but lengthy
talks have yet to result in a deal.
