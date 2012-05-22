MOSCOW May 22 Russia has placed majority stakes of power grids FSK and MRSK Holding on a list of assets that cannot be sold to private owners, making it unlikely that they will be part of the government's privatisation drive in the near term.

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree that made 79.55 percent of FSK and 53.69 percent of MRSK so-called strategic assets, alongside 60.38 percent of power giant Rushydro, according to his press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

That means that any further privatisation will need fresh approval by Putin before it can go ahead.

"This decree is aimed at preserving the interests of the state as the main shareholder," Peskov told Reuters.

All three firms have been named on recent privatisation wish lists, although the multi-billion dollar plan remains in its early stages with a 10 percent sale of lender VTB the only notable disposal.

Derek Weaving, power analyst at Renaissance Capital, said the announcement may prevent the sale of MRSK Holding, but the regional grid firms it controls could still be sold off on an individual basis.

"I don't think anybody thinks FSK would be privatised, and with MRSK Holding it does not prevent the sale of regional grids. MRSK is a holding company -- it is a shell, it has no assets and no cashflow," he said.

MRSK has been in talks with financial advisers about spinning off "two or three" regional companies over the next few years," its CFO told Reuters in February.

Russia's utility sector was overhauled and part-privatised during the early years of Putin's first two terms in power last decade, but the electricity sector remains largely state controlled. (Reporting by John Bowker and Gleb Bryanski; editing by Jason Neely)