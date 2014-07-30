(Adds details)

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, July 30 Russia has not ditched plans to sell off its stakes in top oil producer Rosneft and banking group VTB, even if they are subject to sanctions by the United States, news agency Interfax reported on Wednesday, citing the head of the privatisation watchdog.

Russia set out privatisation plans covering a number of companies in 2010, aiming to bolster state coffers and improve corporate governance, but the initiative has been dogged by delays.

"We are not reviewing our plans for today. The situation is changing but the assets should be ready (for sale)," Olga Dergunova, head of the state property management agency was quoted as saying.

However, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov acknowledged last month that the business environment for state selloffs remains tough.

The plans have also been hit by the recently announced sanctions from the West against some Russian companies, including Rosneft and VTB, over Moscow's role in Ukraine.

"I wouldn't venture to make forecasts on what the economic or political situation will be like in a year, but our position is that any given asset should be in a good economic condition today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," Dergunova said about privatisation, according to Interfax. (Editing by Megan Davies and David Holmes)