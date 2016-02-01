(Adds details, background)
By Margarita Papchenkova and Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW Feb 1 The Russian government could
reduce its stake in mid-sized oil company Bashneft as
part of its privatisation programme this year, two government
sources told Reuters on Monday.
The potential privatisation is part of efforts to support
Russia's budget as the state grapples with weakness in oil
prices that are a cornerstone of the economy.
President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on privatisation on
Monday, the sources said, adding that oil company Rosneft
, shipping firm Sovkomflot, diamond miner Alrosa
and state-controlled bank VTB were also
among companies discussed as possible privatisation targets.
The state owns 69.5 percent of Rosneft, 43.9 percent of
Alrosa via the state property agency and a further 33 percent
via the Republic of Sakha. It owns the whole of Sovkomflot and
75 percent of Bashneft, split between the state property agency
and the Republic of Bashkortostan.
Russia also holds a 60.9 percent in VTB, Russia's
second-biggest bank by assets.
The sources said that these assets were on the state's
shortlist for stake reductions this year, though the list
remains under discussion.
The privatisation programme is expected to bring in a total
of between 500 billion roubles ($6.5 billion) and 800 billion
roubles this year, potentially avoiding additional budget cuts
apart from those already announced, one of the sources said.
The various sales could be held in the second half of the
year if market conditions allow, the source added.
President Putin emphasised on Monday that the state should
retain control of strategic companies and that any disposals
should not be made at give-away prices.
Spokesman for Igor Shuvalov, first deputy prime minister in
charge of privatisation, was not available for comment late on
Monday.
($1 = 77.3180 roubles)
(Reporting by Margarita Papchenkova and Darya Korsunskaya;
Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Goodman)