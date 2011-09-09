MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russia will sell up to 15 percent
in its top oil producer Rosneft for over 200 billion
roubles ($6.77 billion) in 2012 as part of a broader
privatisation drive that can yield around $40 billion by 2014,
Economy Ministry said.
"We plan that ... revenue from privatisation, which will
directly flow into the federal budget, will amount to 300
billion roubles in 2012, 380 billion roubles in 2013 and 475
billion roubles in 2014," said Alexei Uvarov, director of the
Economy Ministry's property department.
Uvarov also told a briefing that in 2012 Russia plans to
sell 10 percent stake in the country's No.2 lender VTB
, 25 percent stake in a shipping company Sovkomflot and
4.1 percent stake in power grid company FSK .
Russia also considers partial privatisation of railroad
monopoly RZhD in 2014 and plans to cut stake in Uralvagonzavod
after 2012, with floating a 25 percent stake minus one share is
one of the options.
($1 = 29.55 Russian Roubles)
