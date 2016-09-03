VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 3 Russia may consider privatisation of the country's largest oil firm Rosneft and its small rival Bashneft "as an integrated project", First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Saturday in a televised interview.

"There is a proposal from the advisers to consider the privatisation of Rosneft and Bashneft in one take, a bit separated by time but in one united project," Shuvalov he told a Rossiya-24 TV news channel.

Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is advising on the sale of Rosneft. Russia's second-largest bank VTB has submitted its proposal on Bashneft's stake sale. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Denis Pinchuk)