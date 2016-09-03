VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 3 Russia may consider
privatisation of the country's largest oil firm Rosneft
and its small rival Bashneft "as an
integrated project", First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov
said on Saturday in a televised interview.
"There is a proposal from the advisers to consider the
privatisation of Rosneft and Bashneft in one take, a bit
separated by time but in one united project," Shuvalov he told a
Rossiya-24 TV news channel.
Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is
advising on the sale of Rosneft. Russia's second-largest bank
VTB has submitted its proposal on Bashneft's stake
sale.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Denis Pinchuk)