ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 22 There is no urgent
need to privatise oil company Rosneft > this year,
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Thursday.
"There is no urgent need now at all," he told journalists at
the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. "There are none
of the preconditions for going onto the market and for
negotiating now with potential buyers ... The budget situation
is stable for now and there is no need for additional revenues
from such an urgent sale."
Russian officials have said in recent days that the
government may privatise a 19.5 percent stake in the state-owned
oil giant as early as this autumn or in 2015.
(Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing
by Elizabeth Piper)