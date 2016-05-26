MOSCOW May 26 Privatisation of Russia's oil major Rosneft is expected to take place in the second half of the year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

The Russian government plans to sell a 19.5 percent stake in the firm.

Separately, Siluanov told journalists that it is possible that the finance ministry could spend more than 2.1 trillion roubles ($32.24 billion) from the Reserve Fund, one of its sovereign wealth funds, this year.

When it comes to 2017 foreign borrowing plans, the ministry will look at Russia's balance of payments and possibilities to borrow on the domestic market before making a decision, Siluanov said. ($1 = 65.1414 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)