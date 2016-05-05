UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW May 5 Russia's Economy Ministry said on Thursday that it had started the process of choosing firms to consult on the privatisation of shipping company Sovcomflot.
The ministry said in a statement that Russia had sent proposals to banks to organise and sell 25 percent in Sovcomflot minus one share. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts