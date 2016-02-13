(Corrects headline)

* Vekselberg is one of Russia's richest men

* Putin's privatisation plan aims at 500-800 bln roubles

* VTB CEO says now not good time to sell

By Denis Dyomkin and Lidia Kelly

MUNICH/MOSCOW, Feb 13 Billionaire Viktor Vekselberg said on Saturday he might buy stakes in some of Russia's miners when they come up for sale, the first oligarch to officially declare in interest in the country's new privatisation drive.

Vekselberg, one of Russia's richest men with assets ranging from construction to aluminium, said he might buy a stake in Russian diamond miner Alrosa and other miners.

"The question is at what price?" Vekselberg told journalists. "We have been traditionally interested in the mining sector story, we will keep a close eye on it."

With the country facing second straight year of recession and with sanctions impeding Western investment, Russian oligarchs are the most likely buyers in companies that President Vladimir Putin wants to sell to boost state coffers.

Until now, they have said little on the issue, with sources only saying that oil major Lukoil has told the Russian government it wants to buy smaller rival Bashneft, one of the firms slated for the privatisation.

Vekselberg, owner of the Swiss-based Renova conglomerate, said he was not interested in acquiring stakes in Russia's oil or gas companies.

In 2013, he was part of a consortium of four Soviet-born billionaires who sold a stake in oil producer TNK-BP to oil giant Rosneft reaping $27.7 billion between them, including around $7 billion for himself.

ILLUSIONARY BUYERS?

The privatisation drive aims to bring in between 500 billion roubles ($6.38 billion)and 800 billion roubles.

In addition to Alrosa and Bashneft, the Kremlin is considering reducing state stakes in Rosneft, shipping firm Sovkomflot and state-controlled bank VTB.

Andrei Kostin, VTB's chief executive officer, said on Saturday current market conditions do not support a sale.

Falling oil prices and sanctions imposed in 2014 for Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis has slashed the value of Russian assets.

"If sanctions are lifted, for example ... then definitely our price will be higher," Kostin told the state-run Rossiya-24 television channel.

"And that is also a very important factor that needs to be looked into, to wait until the summer to see if there are signals that there could be such move (lifting sanctions)."

He said if the European Union and the United States were to lift their restrictions, shares of the companies released from sanctions could rise 50 percent.

Vekselberg, however, said that current prices for Russian assets are "reasonable".

Kostin said it was a misconception that oligarchs are lining up to snap up Russian assets cheaply.

"The task to sell all of this is quite complicated and it is some sort of an illusion that there are some people who would buy right now, today," he said.

"The economic situation is very difficult, the outlook also anything but simple, that's why the sale will definitely be transparent and honest. To find a buyer today is not easy." (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Toby Chopra and David Evans)