(Adds detail)
MOSCOW Oct 26 Russian Deputy Finance Minister
Alexei Moiseev said on Wednesday that the government's 10.9
percent stake in Russia's second largest lender VTB could be
sold after 2017, the Interfax news agency reported.
Moiseev said the sale may be delayed due to Western
sanctions imposed on the bank. He added that the estimated price
of the stake is 103 billion roubles. ($1.64 billion)
Russia, in need of cash after the sanctions and falling oil
prices cut its revenues, has introduced a privatisation plan
that according to the finance ministry was next year to bring in
130 billion roubles from the sale of stakes in VTB and
shipping company Sovcomflot.
But Alexei Ulyukayev, Russia's Economy Minister, has been
more optimistic about privatisation prospects. He said earlier
this month that Russia may raise up to 200-300 billion roubles a
year from selling stakes in state companies.
On Wednesday, Moiseev said that the ministry will revise its
estimated privatisation proceeds for the 2017-2019 budget and
the number will be about two and half times higher than the
ministry's initial expectations.
He said that the economy ministry has proposed a series of
additional sales of government stakes in companies such as the
Russian Railways, or RZhD, pipeline operator Transneft
and Russia's leading long-distance telephony
provider Rostelecom.
($1 = 62.8192 roubles)
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Darya Korsunskaya; writing by
Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Toby Chopra)