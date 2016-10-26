(Adds detail)

MOSCOW Oct 26 Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Wednesday that the government's 10.9 percent stake in Russia's second largest lender VTB could be sold after 2017, the Interfax news agency reported.

Moiseev said the sale may be delayed due to Western sanctions imposed on the bank. He added that the estimated price of the stake is 103 billion roubles. ($1.64 billion)

Russia, in need of cash after the sanctions and falling oil prices cut its revenues, has introduced a privatisation plan that according to the finance ministry was next year to bring in 130 billion roubles from the sale of stakes in VTB and shipping company Sovcomflot.

But Alexei Ulyukayev, Russia's Economy Minister, has been more optimistic about privatisation prospects. He said earlier this month that Russia may raise up to 200-300 billion roubles a year from selling stakes in state companies.

On Wednesday, Moiseev said that the ministry will revise its estimated privatisation proceeds for the 2017-2019 budget and the number will be about two and half times higher than the ministry's initial expectations.

He said that the economy ministry has proposed a series of additional sales of government stakes in companies such as the Russian Railways, or RZhD, pipeline operator Transneft and Russia's leading long-distance telephony provider Rostelecom.

