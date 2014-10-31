BRIEF-Fitch says China credit derivatives progress, but hurdles remain
* Fitch: China credit derivatives progress, but hurdles remain
MOSCOW, Oct 31 Russia's exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel from the Baltic port of Primorsk in November will rise by 23 percent from the previous month to 966,000 tonnes, traders said on Friday. Following is a table of ULSD exports from Primorsk: November October PCT Change Primorsk ULSD exports total 966,600 812,000 23.0 in which: Surgutneftegaz 238,000 200,000 23.0 Lukoil 302,000 148,000 110.9 Rosneft 80,000 210,000 -60.6 Gazpromneft 150,000 88,000 76.1 TAIF 131,600 106,000 28.3 Bashneft 65,000 60,000 11.9 (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
March 22 Australian shares slumped to a three-week low on Wednesday, mirroring a sharp overnight fall on Wall Street, as investors saw U.S. President Donald Trump's struggles to push through his healthcare overhaul as a sign he may also face setbacks delivering promised corporate tax cuts.
March 21 U.S. organic food delivery service Sun Basket has hired banks for an initial public offering (IPO) that could come in the second half of the year, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.