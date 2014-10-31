MOSCOW, Oct 31 Russia's exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel from the Baltic port of Primorsk in November will rise by 23 percent from the previous month to 966,000 tonnes, traders said on Friday. Following is a table of ULSD exports from Primorsk: November October PCT Change Primorsk ULSD exports total 966,600 812,000 23.0 in which: Surgutneftegaz 238,000 200,000 23.0 Lukoil 302,000 148,000 110.9 Rosneft 80,000 210,000 -60.6 Gazpromneft 150,000 88,000 76.1 TAIF 131,600 106,000 28.3 Bashneft 65,000 60,000 11.9 (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)