MOSCOW Nov 1 Promsvyazbank, one of Russia's largest non-state banks, has strengthened its balance sheet with a $400 million bond issue this week, an alternative to a share sale it cancelled after baulking at the valuation proposed by investors.

Chief Financial Officer Alexandra Volchenko said on Thursday she expected the bank's capital adequacy ratio - a key measure of a bank's ability to withstand shocks - to exceed 11 percent after the bond issue, based on a local definition of the ratio.

Promsvyazbank, Russia's No.10 lender by assets and controlled by brothers Alexey and Dmitry Ananyev, placed a seven-year subordinated Eurobond issue worth $400 million with a yield of 10.20 percent on Tuesday.

The deal came after Promsvyazbank postponed an initial public offering earlier this month.

"The subordinated bond is a good alternative ... In this regard, we managed to replace IPO which did not take place," Volchenko said, adding the bank would also use its profits to bolster capital.

Promsvyazbank's local capital adequacy ratio, known as N1, stood at 10.61 percent as of Oct. 1, close to a minimum level of 10 percent required by Russia's central bank.

"It (the Eurobond) will be included into capital step by step - we expect N1 at over 11 percent as of Jan. 1," Volchenko told journalists.

Volchenko added that funds raised via the Eurobond would be enough for bank to operate next year and possibly also in 2014, if its overall loan portfolio rises by about 20 percent a year.