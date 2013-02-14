MOSCOW Feb 14 Promsvyazbank, one of Russia's largest non-state banks, plans to tap its outstanding subordinated Eurobond maturing in 2019, IFR, A Thomson Reuters news and financial service, said on Thursday.

It added that initial yield guidance is set at 9-9.25 percent. Promsvyazbank, controlled by brothers Alexey and Dmitry Ananyev, placed a seven-year subordinated Eurobond issue worth $400 million with a yield of 10.20 percent in October.

The deal, which helps to boost the lender's capital adequacy ratio, emerged after Promsvyazbank postponed an initial public offering earlier last year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)