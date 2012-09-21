MOSCOW, Sept 21 Advisors to Promsvyazbank, one of Russia's largest privately owned banks, will on Monday start pre-marketing a planned London initial public offering hoping to raise up to $500 million, two sources close to the placement said.

Earlier in September, the bank asked Russia's local market regulator for permission to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange, marking the first step towards a long-awaited foreign listing.

Promsvyazbank, where brothers Dmitry and Alexey Ananyev own 88.3 percent of the company, said at the time it had asked the regulator to approve the listing of no more than 25 percent of its shares in London in the form of global depositary receipts (GDR).

The lender had considered an initial public share offer (IPO) before the global banking crisis of 2008-09 but postponed the move due to the crisis.

The deal, if successful, would be the biggest among non-state Russian banks since Nomos bank raised over $700 million in an IPO last April.

It would also follow the sale of a $5 billion stake in the country's biggest lender Sberbank.

Last month Promsvyazbank reported a tripling in its first-half net profit to 3.8 billion roubles ($117.6 million), helped by a sharp rise in interest income.