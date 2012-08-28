MOSCOW Aug 28 Promsvyazbank, one of the largest
non-state Russian banks, reported a tripling in its first-half
net profit to 3.8 billion roubles ($119 million) on Tuesday,
helped by a sharp rise in interest income.
Promsvyazbank, Russia's eleventh biggest bank by assets
according to Interfax data, said its net interest income rose 50
percent on a year ago to 14.1 billion roubles.
The lender's net loan portfolio was up 12 percent at 445
billion roubles, boosted by a high-marginal retail lending which
added 29 percent since the end of 2011.
Promsvyazbank is majority-owned by Promsvyaz Capital
controlled by Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev, while the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development owns an 11.75 percent stake.
Alexandra Volchenko, the bank's first vice president, told
Reuters in March that Promsvyazbank may float its shares in an
initial public offering in the second half of this year if
market conditions allow.