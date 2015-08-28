MOSCOW Aug 28 Promsvyazbank, one of
Russia's largest non-state banks, made a net loss of 2.8 billion
roubles ($42 million) in the second quarter, the bank said on
Friday, as it increased loan loss provisions.
The bank's second-quarter results follow a roughly 2 billion
rouble loss in the first quarter and were dragged sharply lower
by a 10.7 billion rouble provision charge for loan impairment.
Promsvyazbank's share of non-performing loans rose to 5.3
percent at the end of June from 2.9 percent at the beginning of
the year.
