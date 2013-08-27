MOSCOW Aug 27 Billionaire Roman Abramovich is
close to buying one of the biggest top-end office complexes in
Moscow for up to $800 million in what would be Russia's
second-largest office deal, three sources told Reuters.
White Gardens, a development comprising two buildings in
Moscow's business district, is the second stage of the White
Square complex recently bought by Russian company O1 Properties
for about $1 billion.
The sellers, a consortium of developer AIG/Lincoln and
Russian bank VTB Capital, are close to selling White Gardens to
Abramovich's investment vehicle Millhouse, two sources close to
the deal and a market source said.
The complex, offering 64,000 square metres of space of which
one third is already leased, is due to be completed in 2014,
according to Moscow property consultants. The tenants include
law firm Baker & McKenzie and private equity firm Baring Vostok.
AIG/Lincoln, VTB Capital, a unit of VTB,
Millhouse, and property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
, which is advising on the deal, all declined to comment.
Moscow's rents for top-end office space have risen to $1,150
per square metre per year from around $700 in 2009, according to
JLL, but have yet to reach the levels seen before the 2008
financial crisis.