* Temperatures low, Russian opposition tries to keep spirits
high
* Putin foes plan next big street protest in a week
By Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW, Jan 29 Critics of Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin drove in their hundreds around central Moscow on
Sunday in cars trailing white ribbons, a symbol of Russia's
protest movement, staging a mobile demonstration to demand fair
elections.
Opposition leaders are trying to maintain momentum after
tens of thousands of people angry over alleged election fraud
and Putin's plan to return to the Kremlin in a March vote turned
out last month for the biggest protests of his 12-year rule.
"This has an important symbolic meaning. We have arrived at
the stage when we don't want to be vassals any more," said
opposition activist Ilya Ponomaryov, who picked up hitchhikers
with white ribbons in his purple sedan.
Organisers said the demonstration also aimed to advertise
protest marches planned for next Saturday, exactly one month
before the March 4 presidential election.
"We want to show our unity. This is very visible. This is
preparatory work for Feb. 4, when there will be even more people
than on Sakharov Avenue," Ponomaryov said, referring to the site
of a Dec. 24 rally that drew tens of thousands.
Polls indicated Putin will regain the presidency, extending
his rule for at least six more years. He was president from
2000-2008 and is widely believed to have been holding Russia's
reins for his protege, President Dmitry Medvedev.
Some drivers resorted to white construction tape, printer
paper, grocery bags and even white lace as they cruised around
Moscow's Garden Ring road. Organisers said more than 3,000
motorists took part, while police put the number at about 300.
In the minus 15 C (5 F) chill, many pedestrians applauded or
waved white handkerchiefs from the sidewalks in solidarity. One
vehicle had a life-sized straw figure with a picture of Putin's
face strapped to its hood.
Cars are a strong symbol not only of status but of personal
freedom in Russia and the right to choice in a country where
even ownership of a tiny Soviet-made Lada was a luxury in the
communist era and foreign cars were virtually non-existent.
The protests, provoked by widespread suspicions of fraud
favouring Putin's ruling party in a Dec. 4 parliamentary
election, have revealed dismay among Russians.
Middle-class city dwellers in particular feel they have no
say in politics and that Putin's decision to return to the
Kremlin was thrust upon them.
"We have to fight for our rights... We have to show our
strength so that maybe people will see us and come to the Feb.
4th protest," said Nadezhda, 26, who works for a state TV
station. Nadezhda, who declined to give her last name, said her
station had told employees not to take part in Sunday's protest.
"I feel cheated by the vote," Yevgeny Starshov, 23, a
student at a state school of public administration, said of the
parliamentary election.
"We have to do something to change the country for the
better, not through riots or some kind of revolution but through
such peaceful demonstrations to fight for more fair elections."
Thousands of Putin's supporters rallied on Saturday in
Yekaterinburg, Russia's fourth-largest city, to back his
election bid.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by David Stamp)