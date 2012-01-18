* Deputy PM says govt won't be able to suppress protests
By Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, Jan 18 The Kremlin must accept
that the biggest protests of Vladimir Putin's 12-year rule have
changed Russian politics for good, dooming to failure any
attempt to use force against the discontented, one of Putin's
senior advisers said on Wednesday.
First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, the most
influential liberal in Putin's cabinet, said the elite should
not be afraid of the thousands of urban voters who have
protested against a disputed Dec. 4 parliamentary election.
In a clear attempt by Prime Minister Putin's most senior
free-market advisers to steer their boss towards reform rather
than repression, Shuvalov said the discontent had been brewing
for some time and that it should be addressed with reform.
"This is the new situation. It is here to stay," said
Shuvalov at the opening of a conference on the economy in honour
of the late architect of Russia's free-market reforms, Yegor
Gaidar.
"We should not be afraid of the current situation," said
Shuvalov, who will next week will try to convince investors at
the World Economic Forum in Davos to put money into Russia's
$1.9 trillion economy.
"The country will be very alive in a political sense,
unlikely it will be possible to suppress it," he said.
Putin, who is running for president in a March 4 election,
was clearly taken aback by the scale of the protests, initially
dismissing opponents as the pawns of the West and even branding
them chattering monkeys.
But as the seriousness of the challenge became evident,
Russia's most popular politician changed tack, reshuffling his
team and approving some planned changes to open up the tightly
controlled political system he still dominates.
REFORM OR REPRESSION?
Putin, who has ruled as president and then prime minister
since late 1999, has presented himself as the anchor of
stability in a turbulent world though he has offered conflicting
signals on whether he will engage with protesters.
The protest leaders, a fragmented group of politicians,
activists, journalists and bloggers, have called for a re-run of
the parliamentary election which they was rigged. Official
results show Putin's ruling party won 49.3 percent of the vote.
Powerful former spies in Putin's circle have called for
tough measures against the protesters and even floated the idea
of limiting the Internet which they say is being used by the
West to meddle in Russia's affairs.
Shuvalov, who, since President Dmitry Medvedev's sacking of
Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin, is now considered the most
influential liberal in Putin's government said he regretted that
many of the protesters did not appreciate the achievements made
by the government during Putin's rule.
But the 45-year-old first deputy prime minister, who has
been tipped by admirers as a future president, said the rise of
the Internet and greater wealth had changed the political
reality two decades after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.
"We need to treat this as the new political reality,"
Shuvalov said, adding that when gross domestic product per
capita reached $15,000 the political system would have to become
more flexible and modern.
Russian nominal GDP will rise to $2.1 trillion this year,
driving up GDP per capita to $14,918 this year from $13,235 in
2011, according to International Monetary Fund data.
Shuvalov said he regretted the government had not moved
faster on privatisation, though he said the government would
draft proposals for tax, pension and labour market reform in the
spring.
