* Police official says Internet danger underestimated
* Bloggers fear web crackdown ahead of 2012 polls
* Mass cyber attacks hobble country's top blogging platform
By Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW, Dec 8 Russia's top social
networking site on Thursday defiantly rejected a request by the
Federal Security Service to block opposition groups from using
it to organise street protests accusing the authorities of
rigging this week's election.
Over 45,000 people in Moscow alone have pledged on Facebook
and the Russian site, VKontakte, to join fresh protests on
Saturday against the 12-year rule of Vladimir Putin and the
victory of his United Russia party in Sunday's parliament vote.
The move by the Federal Security Service (FSB), successor to
the Soviet KGB, was reminiscent of attempts by some Arab
governments to sever online communication between protesters.
"We received a request from the FSB asking us to close
activities by groups calling to make noise on the street, to
organise a revolution," VKontakte spokesman Vladislav Tsyplukhin
said in e-mailed comments.
Defying the request, Tsyplukhin said: "We can't block groups
simply because some individual users call for violence."
He added that VKontakte, which has 100 million registered
users, was not pressured or threatened by the FSB in any way.
The FSB declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
In a country dominated by state-run media, amateur
smartphone videos and online testimonies of ballot stuffing and
multiple voting in Sunday's election have been instrumental in
galvanising protesters.
Prime Minister Putin accused the United States earlier on
Thursday of stirring up the protests, which threaten to sully
his image three months before a presidential election in which
expected to return to the post he held from 2000 to 2008.
Choreographed political events broadcast on state
television, as when Putin said in September he would swap jobs
with President Dmitry Medvedev, have fuelled disenchantment and
drawn comparisons to Soviet-era Communist party meetings.
On the Internet in Russia, where London market research firm
ComScore says people spend more hours on social networking sites
than anywhere else in the world, a starkly different picture is
emerging.
Many bloggers now fear the authorities will crack down. In
recent days, mass cyber attacks crippled the country's top
blogging platform LiveJournal and the sites of liberal media
outfits which reported on campaign violations.
"Now the connection between hackers and state government
activity seems to be more clear," said Andrei Soldatov, a
Russian intelligence expert from Agentura.ru, which tracks
Russia's special services.
"Clearly we now see panic. They have no strategy for how to
deal with Facebook," he said. "They have focused for many, many
years on methods and tactics to prevent any kind of
demonstrations and street riots."
The United States said in its 2010 human rights report that
Internet systems route Russian web traffic to the FSB.
Soldatov said many senior Russian agents in the security
services see social media sites as a tool of the West created to
"change political regimes".
Earlier this year a senior FSB official called Gmail,
Hotmail and Skype "a major threat to national security", but
Putin dismissed the comment, saying he had no plans to crack
down on the Internet before 2012 elections.
The head of Russia's cyber crimes unit warned that people
did not realise how dangerous social media sites were in
creating disorder, citing as an example ethnic riots near Red
Square nearly a year ago.
"We underestimate the danger," Major General Alexei Moshkov
told the state Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily in an interview
published on Thursday.
"We all remember what happened at the end of last year (and)
it is social media sites, where extremist slogans and calls for
action were voiced, which led to the riots."
