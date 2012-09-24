MOSCOW, Sept 24 Promsvyazbank (PSB), one of the largest non-state Russian lenders, said on Monday it plans to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) by selling its shares in Moscow and global depositary receipts (GDRs) in London.

The move comes after Russia's top lender Sberbank raised just over $5 billion by selling a 7.6 percent stake that was owned by the central bank.

PSB, ranked No.11 by assets according to Interfax data, said it plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its capital to support ongoing development.

The deal will include a sale of existing ordinary shares owned by Promsvyaz Capital. Brothers Dmitry and Alexey Ananyev own a 88.3 percent stake in PSB via Promsvyaz Capital.

In September, the lender said it asked the domestic regulator to approve the listing of no more than 25 percent of its shares in London in the form of GDRs.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Megan Davies)