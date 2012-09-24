* Plans to sell existing shares

* Proceeds to be used to strengthen capital

* Aims to raise up to $500 million - sources

MOSCOW, Sept 24 Promsvyazbank (PSB), one of Russia's largest privately owned lenders, said on Monday it will proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) by selling its shares in Moscow and global depositary receipts (GDRs) in London.

The move comes after Russia's top lender Sberbank raised just over $5 billion by selling a 7.6 percent stake that was owned by the central bank.

Sources told Reuters last week that advisors to PSB will on Monday start pre-marketing the planned London IPO hoping to raise up to $500 million.

PSB, ranked No.11 among Russian banks by assets according to Interfax data, said it plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its capital to support ongoing development.

The deal will include a sale of existing ordinary shares owned by Promsvyaz Capital. Brothers Dmitry and Alexey Ananyev own a 88.3 percent stake in PSB via Promsvyaz Capital.

The lender did not disclose when it is expected to list or how much it is going to raise.

PSB added that after the offering it plans to issue new ordinary shares via a closed subscription, in which Promsvyaz Capital agreed to participate.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which owns the remaining stake of PSB, is considering participating in the closed subscription, PSB said.

The EBRD may convert a 3.5 billion rouble ($112.8 million) subordinated loan provided to PSB in 2011, with a view to maintaining its ownership at 11.75 percent, PSB added.

In September, PSB said it asked Russia's regulator to approve the listing of no more than 25 percent of its shares in London in the form of GDRs.

PSB had considered an initial public share offering before the global banking crisis of 2008-09 but postponed the move due to the crisis.

The deal, if successful, would be the biggest among non-state Russian banks since Nomos bank raised over $700 million in an IPO last April.