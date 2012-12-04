MOSCOW Dec 4 Promsvyazbank, a mid-sized Russian lender, has revived plans to list its shares, after pulling out of its October initial public offering (IPO), First Deputy President Alexandra Volchenko told journalists.

PSB, majority controlled by billionaire brothers Dmitry and Alexey Ananyev, had planned to sell existing shares in London and Moscow to raise $345-$414 million from global depository receipts sales only.

It decided to postpone the deal as price indications did not reach "fair value".

Volchenko said on Tuesday the lender's plans to become public never left the table and the bank is in a high stage of readiness.

"Our key strategy is IPO... We don't see any windows on the short horizon of one-two-three months but the example of Nomos shows it is possible to get to the market very quickly," she said, adding the deal could happen next year.

Nomos bank raised more than $700 million in an IPO last April, just days before the window for emerging markets names closed.

In Russia, only state-controlled Sberbank and VTB along with privately-owned Bank St Petersburg , Nomos and Vozrozhdenie are listed out of around 1,000 lenders.

On Tuesday, PSB also said its nine-month net profit reached 5.9 billion roubles ($191 million), up from 2.1 billion roubles compared with the same period last year, on the back of strong lending. PSB's full year-target is set at 8-9 billion roubles.

In nine months of this year, PSB's loan book added 16 percent in total, with corporate lending up 13 percent and retail rising 48 percent. ($1=30.9065 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Mike Nesbit)