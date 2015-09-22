Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
PARIS, Sept 22 Sergei Pugachev, a tycoon once dubbed "Putin's banker", has filed a claim against Russia for $12 billion after his business empire was carved up when he fell out of favour with President Vladimir Putin, his lawyers said.
"Over the past few years, Russia has pursued a multi-pronged attack against me, my family, and my investments," Pugachev said in a written statement. "I refuse to be intimidated by Russia's tactics."
Pugachev's notice of arbitration was delivered to Putin and Russia's ministers of economy, finance, justice and foreign affairs, his lawyers said in a statement.
Reuters reported on Monday that lawyers for Pugachev had issued notice of a claim against Russia that is likely to be heard in the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Grey)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.