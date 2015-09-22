UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, Sept 22 Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday he saw no threats to the budget and the financial system from a $12 billion claim against Russia from a fugitive banker.
Sergei Pugachev, once dubbed "Putin's banker" because of his influence in the Kremlin, has filed a $12 billion claim against Russia after his business empire was carved up when he fell out of favour with President Vladimir Putin.
"We will look at it. I don't see any risks either for the budget or for Russia's financial system, or for legal systems. Pugachev has little chance," he told reporters. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February