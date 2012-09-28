* Pussy Riot appeal to be heard by Moscow court on Monday
* Relatives, lawyers do not expect 2-year sentence to be cut
* Pro-Kremlin lawmakers draft bill on "blasphemous acts"
* Critics say Putin getting too close to Orthodox Church
By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya
MOSCOW, Sept 28 A Russian court's decision to
hand two-year jail terms to punk band Pussy Riot for performing
an anti-Kremlin song in Moscow's main cathedral prompted fury in
the West and refocused attention on President Vladimir Putin's
rights record.
But as a judge prepares to rule on Monday on an appeal filed
by the three female jailed band members their legal team and
their relatives hold out little hope that the sentences - which
they believe were overly harsh - will be quashed or reduced.
"Such a decision is impossible," said Mark Feigin, a defence
lawyer. "The courts are not independent and to imagine them
making a decision based on the law would be a fantasy."
The case has damaged the Russian government's reputation in
the West and raised awkward questions about its relationship
with the Russian Orthodox Church, while the West's criticism has
angered the Kremlin and irked many Russians who view the women
as publicity-hungry provocateurs rather than freedom fighters.
The appeal ruling will have serious implications for the
trio involved. Stanislav Samutsevich, father of Yekaterina
Samutsevich, one of the three, never went for more than a month
without seeing his only daughter before she was jailed.
In the seven months since she and the others were detained
he has visited her in prison every other week and in court.
But if Monday's appeal fails to overturn the two-year jail
sentence handed down to her and her two band mates for
"hooliganism motivated by religious hatred" she will be sent to
a distant prison colony and he will only be allowed rare visits.
He now spends his time surfing Internet forums to chat with
other convict's relatives about prison conditions.
"When I last saw her on Friday, she complained about the
lack of information. She was worried about how to react, about
what will happen after the court," he told Reuters. "I was
calming her down."
Opposition activists argue that the harsh sentences were
personally ordered by Putin as part of a crackdown on dissent
following his return to the presidency in May, an event
foreshadowed by the biggest protests against the former KGB
agent since he was first elected head of state in 2000.
Putin has repeatedly said he did not and will not interfere
in the judicial process, though Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
has said he thinks the trio should be released.
LENIENCY?
Some saw Medvedev's comments as a sign that the trio may
receive leniency but political analysts say he has little power
to influence the appeal, and other moves suggest the Kremlin is
in no mood to allow the women's release.
It has a limited incentive to do so. Although the West has
criticised the verdict, opinion polls showed a majority of
people in mainly Orthodox Christian Russia opposed the Pussy
Riot protest, though fewer wanted tough jail sentences.
Parliament expelled an opposition leader from parliament
earlier this month and has pushed through laws raising fines for
protesters, stiffening punishment for defamation and tightening
controls over foreign-funded lobby groups since May.
Another bill under consideration in parliament, where
Putin's United Russia has a majority, would institute jail terms
of up to three years for offending religious feelings.
Andrei Isayev, a party deputy from the ruling United Russia
party, in his radio programme this month called the women's
conviction "just and humane" punishment for a performance he
likened to "dancing on the graves of believers' relatives."
Samutsevich, 30, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, 22, and 24-year-old
Maria Alyokhina were sentenced on Aug. 17, six months after
criticising Putin's close ties with the Russian Orthodox Church
in a "punk prayer".
The trial exposed Putin to international criticism because
of doubts over the independence of the judiciary, and global
celebrities including British musician Paul McCartney, a former
Beatle, and U.S. pop singer Madonna, called for leniency.
A Church statement after the verdict indicated that the
clergy would back a pardon or a reduced sentence, but that would
have required the women to admit their guilt. They have not done
so.
They say their protest, in brightly-coloured balaclavas,
tights and short skirts, was not intended to offend believers
and was motivated by anger over Putin's growing closeness to
Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.
Kirill has called Putin's rule a "miracle of God" and backed
his presidential election campaign this year. Kirill dismissed
criticism of his backing for the Kremlin on Friday, telling
students that close ties between the church and state helped
protect and develop society.
But the debate over whether the three women should have been
jailed has deepened a split in society to a degree rarely seen
since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.
Soon after their trial, a group that took responsibility for
the desecration of four wooden crosses that were chopped up in
Russia said it was a protest against Pussy Riot's jailing.
A group of ultra-religious opponents of Pussy Riot has
started organising vigilante patrols at night in Moscow because
its members fear the state cannot protect church property.
The bill criminalising insults to religious sentiment could
tighten the bonds between Putin and the Orthodox Church.
"The law is being drafted to protect the process of the
merging of the church and state," rights activist Valery Borshev
said. "It will be selectively applied to those who speak out."