NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia Oct 18 Jailed Pussy
Riot punk band member Maria Alyokhina withdrew her plea for an
early release on Friday in a show of support for a bandmate now
in hospital after going on hunger strike to protest over prison
conditions.
Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova are serving a two-year
sentence for wht critics termed a profanity-laden protest
against President Vladimir Putin in Moscow's main cathedral.
"I do not have any moral right to take part in this court
hearing at a time when my friend and fellow convict Nadezhda
Tolokonnikova does not have such opportunity," Alyokhina told
the court in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.
"She is currently in hospital or back in that same prison
which we have heard horrible things about."
Tolokonnikova was admitted to a prison hospital last month
after going on a hunger strike to protest against what she
called "slave labour" at Corrective Colony No. 14 in the
Mordovia region, southeast of Moscow, where she is serving her
sentence.
Tolokonnikova and two other band members were convicted of
hooliganism motivated by religious hatred for a February 2012
protest in which they burst into Christ the Saviour Cathedral
and prayed to the Virgin Mary to rid Russia of Putin.
Kremlin critics say their trial was part of a crackdown on
dissent since Putin started a third term at the Kremlin in May
2012.
Alyokhina and Tolokonnikova are both due for release in
March. A third band member had her sentence suspended.