* European Union says two-year sentence "disproportionate"
* U.S. expresses disappoinment at the outcome
* Celebrities voice support for jailed punk band
By Justyna Pawlak and Piya Sinha-Roy
BRUSSELS/LOS ANGELES, Aug 17 European nations
and the United States, as well as some celebrities, voiced sharp
criticism of Russia on Friday over jail sentences handed to
three members of the punk band Pussy Riot who protested against
President Vladimir Putin in a church.
Catherine Ashton, the European Union's foreign policy chief,
said the two-year sentences give to the women were
"disproportionate" to the crime and added to the intimidation of
opposition activists in Russia.
The United States expressed disappointment over the verdict
and also called the sentences disproportionate.
The three women were convicted of hooliganism motivated by
religious hatred for performing a "punk prayer" in Moscow's
Christ the Saviour Cathedral in which they called on the Virgin
Mary to rid Russia of President Vladimir Putin.
"Together with the reports of the band members' mistreatment
during pre-trial detention and the reported irregularities of
the trial, it (the verdict) puts a serious question mark over
Russia's respect for international obligations of fair,
transparent and independent legal process," Ashton said.
"This case adds to the recent upsurge in politically
motivated intimidation and prosecution of opposition activists
in the Russian Federation, a trend that is of growing concern to
the European Union," she said in a statement.
Human rights groups urged Russian authorities to overturn
the verdict and free the three women, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova,
22, Maria Alyokhina, 24, and Yekaterina Samutsevich, 30.
In Washington, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a
statement: "While we understand the group's behaviour was
offensive to some, we have serious concerns about the way that
these young women have been treated by the Russian judicial
system."
The Pussy Riot case, seen as a test of the extent of Putin's
tolerance of dissent, has added to the strain already placed on
relations between Moscow and European governments by their
opposed positions on the crisis in Syria.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the sentence was
"excessively harsh" and "not compatible with the European values
of the rule of law and democracy to which Russia, as a member of
the Council of Europe, has committed itself."
"A dynamic civil society and politically active citizens are
a necessary precondition for Russia's modernisation, not a
threat," she said.
British Foreign Minister Alistair Burt said in a statement
that the verdict "calls into question Russia's commitment to
protect fundamental rights and freedoms."
'OUTRAGEOUS'
Although celebrities such as Madonna, who had spoken out
against the charges previously, did not comment on Friday,
others took to Twitter to voice their concern.
Rocker Bryan Adams tweeted "Outrageous ... Russian singers
jailed just for speaking their mind?"
On his Twitter account, "Lord of the Rings" actor Elijah
Wood posted "a shame to hear the Pussy Riot were found guilty,
but not surprised."
Amnesty International said the trial was politically
motivated and the women were wrongfully prosecuted for a
legitimate, if potentially offensive, protest action, adding
that the verdict was "a bitter blow to freedom of expression" in
Russia.
Amnesty "considers all three activists to be prisoners of
conscience, detained solely for the peaceful expression of their
beliefs," it said in a statement.
"The Russian authorities should overturn the court ruling
and release the members of Pussy Riot immediately and
unconditionally," said John Dalhuisen, director of Amnesty
International's Europe and Central Asia Programme.
Europe's main security and rights body, the Organization for
Security and Cooperation in Europe, said the verdict was part of
a growing tendency towards curbing freedom of expression.
"I see a trend in various countries where the authorities,
social and religious groups and courts are taking a more
restrictive stance on content considered to be offensive,
morally questionable or dangerous for children," said Dunja
Mijatovic, the OSCE in Europe's Representative on Freedom of the
Media.
"Most of the time it is a pretext for censoring content that
is simply not mainstream and critical," Mijatovic said.