* Putin signs over $1 billion worth of deals
* Watches first flight of fifth-generation fighter
By Gleb Bryanski
ZHUKOVSKY, Russia, Aug 17 Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin promised more support for Russia's aviation
industry on Wednesday after overseeing more than $1 billion
worth of deals at the country's biggest airshow.
Putin watched the first public flight of the
fifth-generation T-50 fighter at the MAKS airshow outside
Moscow, as well as flights of mid-size regional plane Sukhoi
Superjet.
"The state has supported and will support Russia's aerospace
industry. It is a strategic priority for us," Putin told
officials and industry executives in a speech, stressing that
the government invested $9.5 billion in the industry in 2009-11.
Russia is pinning its hopes on the Superjet, a plane
designed to compete with Embraer and Bombardier
(BBDb.TO), and T-50 fighter, which will rival F-22 "Raptor" made
by Lockheed Martin and Boeing .
Another Russian-made passenger aircraft, the MS-21, is due
to be ready for delivery in 2017 and is intended to replace the
country's ageing TU-154 planes.
Putin's government aims to diversify Russia's economy away
from energy, which represents about half of budget revenues, and
is keen to develop technology-heavy sectors such as aerospace
and auto industry.
Putin is also keen to show the success of his government in
replicating Soviet-era achievements in technology and defence
ahead of a presidential election in March 2012 in which he says
he may take part.
Russia has consolidated almost all aviation production and
research assets, split and partly privatised in the 1990s, into
a state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation despite
resistance and criticism from some industry members.
"The consolidation of the aviation industry has been
completed. This work has been long and difficult. Now all the
enterprises that were integrated have clear vision of their
future development," Putin said.
Putin said that Russia was open to international cooperation
in the aerospace industry and was ready to form alliances with
leading international firms but would also help its companies to
advance on the global market.
Putin oversaw several signing ceremonies including a deal to
sell 10 Sukhoi Superjet-100 planes to Gazpromavia airlines and
create a joint venture between French aerospace group Safran
and Russian Technologies holding.
($1=28.35 Rouble)