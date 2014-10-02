MOSCOW Oct 2 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Thursday the government would help companies hit by
Western sanctions over Ukraine and that it would increase the
capital of domestic banks.
"The government is prepared to support sectors and companies
that have been hit by unwarranted foreign sanctions. This would
include helping them raise capital. First and foremost, I mean
financial institutions," he told the VTB Russia Calling
investment conference.
He also said that at least 30 billion roubles ($758 million)
would be transferred to the chartered capital of VEB bank this
year.
(1 US dollar = 39.5925 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin
and Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper)