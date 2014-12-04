* Putin pledges to use National Wealth Fund to support banks

* Says to recapitalise banks to boost lending investment projects

* VTB shares up 7.5 pct (Adds background)

By Alexei Anishchuk

MOSCOW, Dec 4 Money collected in one of Russia's two "rainy day" funds should be used to support domestic banks, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, as he set out efforts to help Moscow counterract Western sanctions and overcome its economic woes.

Broadly shut out of external funding due to sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis, Russia's largest banks such as VTB, Gazprombank and Russian Agriculture Bank are looking to the state fund to help them meet loan demand.

"We have a large amount of internal savings, they should become effective investments," Putin said in his annual state of the union speech.

"Using our reserves, firstly, the National Wealth Fund (NWF), I propose to ... recapitalise leading domestic banks with funds offered ... to use for lending to the most important projects in the real sector of economy."

He did not say how much support was envisaged.

As of Nov. 1, the NWF, aimed at covering pension liabilities, was valued at $81.7 billion. It is one of Russia's two sovereign funds, the other being the Reserve Fund which collects windfall oil revenue for possible budget shortages, and has until now been governed by relatively strict rules about where it invests.

Several Russian banks hit by sanctions such as VTB, Russia's No.2 bank, and Gazprombank, had already received state support earlier this year. But those two are now asked for up to 250 billion roubles ($4.7 billion) and up to 100 billion in additional support.

VTB shares were up 7.5 percent at 1216 GMT, outperforming the MICEX index which was down 0.3 percent.

Other companies such as No.2 gas producer Novatek, state oil producer Rosneft and Russian Railways have also asked for NWF financing to help with their projects, with the state considering doling out funds via its largest banks.

Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said he considered support of 250 billion roubles for VTB as "minimal" if the state wanted it to fund infrastructure projects and grow faster.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said VTB may be a channel for state funds for projects the state decides to support, including for Novatek's Yamal liquefied natural gas project in the Arctic, ITAR-TASS reported.

Novatek has requested NWF support of between 100 billion roubles and 150 billion for the initiative. (1 US dollar = 53.6760 Russian rouble) (Writing by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Holmes)