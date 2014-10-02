(Releads, adds quote, share price)
MOSCOW Oct 2 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Thursday he would not intervene in a legal investigation
into the privatisation of an oil company in which oligarch
Vladimir Yevtushenkov has been placed under house arrest.
Putin said Russia's law enforcement bodies were right to
investigate the purchase of the Bashneft oil company a decade
ago by Yevtushenkov's oil-to-telecomms conglomerate Sistema
and that he would not interfere in the case.
"We don't have the right to deny law enforcement agencies
from investigating this particular case and take some kind of
decision," Putin said when asked about Bashneft during the VTB
Capital Russia Calling investment forum.
After his comments, shares in Sistema paired earlier gains
and were up 0.7 percent as of 1132 GMT on Thursday.
The investigation into the privatisation of Bashneft and
Yevtushenkov has upset market sentiment in Russia and raised
questions over the protection of investors' rights.
Putin also said that there would not be a wide-scale
revision of privatisations, which took place after the collapse
of the Soviet Union in early 1990s.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Vladimir Soldatkin, Additional
reporting by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)