REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine's Berkut riot police, a force disbanded by authorities in Kiev after being blamed for the deaths of protesters, had served honourably in the line of duty.
Answering a question from a former Berkut officer in televised call-in with the nation, Putin told him "there is no doubt you and your colleagues ... professionally and honourably carried out your duty."
He said the decision to disband the force after deadly clashes during protests that ousted President Viktor Yanukovich would "backfire for the Ukrainian state because you cannot humiliate fighters and make kneel fighters who are defending the interests of the state." (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by John Stonestreet)
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.