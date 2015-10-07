By Vladimir Soldatkin
| SOCHI, Russia
SOCHI, Russia Oct 7 Russian President Vladimir
Putin marked his 63rd birthday on Wednesday in his favourite
Black Sea resort of Sochi by taking part in an ice hockey match
and holding a briefing on his country's military campaign in
Syria.
State TV showed Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu telling Putin
that the Russian military had struck 112 targets in Syria since
it began its air campaign last Wednesday, and that cruise
missiles had been fired overnight from Russian warships in the
Caspian Sea at Islamist militants in Syria.
"That we carried this out from the Caspian Sea at a distance
of around 1,500 kilometres (932.06 miles), with high-precision
weapons and hit all our targets, reflects of course the good
preparation of our military industrial complex," said Putin.
The Russian leader then took part in an ice hockey match in
an arena used in the 2014 Winter Olympics, personally scoring
seven goals. Cheered on by the crowd, his team, which included
his defence minister and a clutch of ex-NHL stars, won 15-10.
The losing team included old friends of Putin, including
some of the wealthiest businessmen in Russia.
The event was the latest of many to show Putin as physically
fit and victorious, part of a long-running Kremlin drive to show
voters that Putin is the right man to run the country.
Clad in an ice hockey uniform in the colours of the Russian
flag, state TV showed Putin addressing spectators and his fellow
players in the arena. "He who acts and aims for victory will
undoubtedly achieve victory. Good luck everyone!" he said.
Putin's spokesman said the Russian leader would "modestly"
celebrate after the match with his fellow players before
probably spending the evening with his friends and loved ones.
"My Best Friend", a new song by two well-known Russian
rappers dedicated to Putin's birthday and with a video filmed in
Moscow's Red Square quickly drew more than half a million views
on YouTube. It praised the Russian leader as a "superhero".
Putin, in power since 2000, was re-elected president in
2012. He will be eligible in 2018 to stand for another six-year
term, which would keep him in office until 2024 if re-elected.
