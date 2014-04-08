NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, April 8 President
Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called for swift action to improve
Russia's business climate, suggesting concern that flagging
investment and growing capital that will hurt an already
weakened economy.
"The business climate must be improved substantially in the
very near future. We have spoken about this as one of our most
important tasks. This must be done at a accelerated pace," he
told a meeting of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, a
state-run entity charged with improving Russia's business
climate.
