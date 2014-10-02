DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
MOSCOW Oct 2 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia will not impose restrictions on cross-border capital and currency movements.
"We do not plan to introduce any foreign currency restrictions or restrictions on the movement of capital," he told the VTB Russia Calling investment conference following a slide in the value of the rouble as Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis bite. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans on Monday recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.