ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 Russian President Vladimir Putin strongly reasserted his commitment to sound fiscal policy, a freely floating currency and untrammelled capital flows on Thursday in his first speech to investors since returning to the Kremlin.

"Russia not only needs a deficit-free budget but a budget with a reserve of resilience," Putin said in a keynote address to the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

He backed the Central Bank of Russia's policy of allowing the rouble to float freely and said Russia would not impose restrictions on capital flows. Some $80 billion left the country last year.

Putin said that Russia was prepared to deal with any fallout from the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, and stood ready to reactivate a range of measures deployed to mitigate the financial crash of 2008-09. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Steve Gutterman)